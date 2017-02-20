KSOTS provides Special Operations Training Services ……..

Share this: Print

Richard Biss, KSOTS Tactical Trainer/Advisor, made members of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce aware of the need for situational awareness at last week’s Chamber luncheon meeting when an angry man burst into the room threatening a member of the audience.

Pointing out that situational awareness is important in every day life, Biss said every individual needs to know what’s going on around them at all times. He said that includes business people and those who work for them.

Biss said the services of Kratos Special Operations Training Services Group (KSOTS-G) is available in the local area and can be geared to the particular needs of any business.

Training programs are designed specifically for military, law enforcement and corrections special operations, as well as law enforcement patrol and corrections professionals, with courses designed to provide training “as close to the operational environment” as is possible.

KSOTS-G provides combined advisory and training services to businesses, municipalities, schools, churches, and individuals, with training emphasis on training for the worst-case scenario.

For more information concerning the business contact Biss at 850-557-1009.