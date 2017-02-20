Mondays with Pete

February 20, 2017

Good morning;

Today our nation pauses (I guess no one really pauses except banks and government offices.) to celebrate President’s Day, a day originally set aside to remember George Washington’s and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays. These two regular men grew to greatness and shaped our country. Washington led and motivated the revolutionary troops as our country fought for its freedom from England and became our first president. Places like Valley Forge come to mind. Lincoln led our country through another fight for freedom, the fight against slavery. He led us through a time of division and bloody civil war. A trip through the civil war park in Vicksburg gives a somber reminder of the numbers of lives lost on both sides of this deadly conflict. Rows and rows of headstones mark a war in which brother fought against brother in a battle for freedom from slavery.

Places like Gettysburg and Vicksburg come to mind. No matter where you travel east of the Mississippi and through many states west of the river there are reminders of the breadth of the war that divided our country. Historical markers and small battlefield parks such as Pea Ridge Military park in northwest Arkansas dot the countryside to remind us of our country’s continuing struggle for freedom, justice and equality. This struggle continues even today.