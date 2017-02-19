Special Message from the Florida SBDC Network ………

Dear Friends of the Florida SBDC Network: With your unwavering advocacy, support and leadership, the Florida SBDC has a remarkable story to share. Since 1976, the Florida SBDC Network has assisted over 1.1 million aspiring and existing small businesses grow and succeed. In 2016 alone, with the financial support of our federal, state, host partner institutions and local partners, Florida SBDCs delivered over 112,000 hour of professional business consulting to over 11,000 small and medium sized businesses. In addition, Florida SBDCs delivered nearly 1,000 training programs and workshops that helped enhanced the skills and capabilities of Florida small business owners and entrepreneurs. As a result of SBDC services, in 2015, SBDCs helped our client businesses create and retain 32,398 jobs for Floridians; grow sales revenues by $4.8 billion; acquire $301 million in government contract awards; access $276.8 million in capital investment; and start 404 new businesses. For more than 40 years, it has been SBDC services that have supported the growth of Florida’s primary job creators – small businesses. Regrettably, all that is now at threat. On Tuesday, February 21st, the Florida House Appropriations Committee will vote on HB 7005 ; a bill that seeks to eliminate the Florida SBDC Network’s status as Florida’s designated provider of small business assistance. As written, HB 7005 would eliminate numerous economic development organizations and programs and substantially impact the depth and breath of services provided by Florida SBDCs. Below you will find an important Call to Action from our partners at Enterprise Florida for the upcoming Florida House Appropriation Committee meeting. If you are able to join me and our business and economic development partners from across the state in attending the Feb 21st meeting of the House Appropriations Committee in Tallahassee, please RSVP using the button below. If you are unable to attend, I ask that you reach out to your Florida Representative and Senator and share why you think the SBDC deserves their support. You can find your State House and State Senate Representatives here Should you have any questions related to legislative issues, please don’t hesitate to contact me directly at Michael.Myhre@FloridaSBDC.org Thank you for your continued support. Best regards, Michael W. Myhre CEO and Network State Director