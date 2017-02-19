Florida Baptist Disaster Relief Volunteers Converge on Blue Springs ……..

While taking advantage of the valuable training and facilitating the need for clean-up on the Blue Springs Campus, BCF students were given the opportunity to operate chainsaws and other equipment as they worked safely and cohesively with other volunteers. Additionally, it gave BCF students a chance to get to know some of the dedicated men and women that make up Florida Baptist DR, working alongside them, building relationships, and mounting that confidence that Florida Baptists have in trusting students as partners in this unique area of ministry.

“The enthusiasm and the huge number of volunteers who responded to the Disaster Relief Callout really impressed me,” stated BCF Professor of Old Testament James Newell who volunteered with the collegiate team. “Some of the volunteers traveled over eight hours to help remove debris. Working with our BCF students gave me the opportunity to get to know them outside the classroom. BCF students did not hesitate when the ‘go to work’ order was given.”

BCF Senior Stevie Harris was amazed at the tremendous progress made as everyone worked together. “At the end of each day, we were hot, sweaty, and tired,” stated Harris. “But we thanked God for giving us the opportunity to serve in a location that will impact our local community for Christ.”