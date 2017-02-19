20th Annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras Finishes Big in Panama City

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

‘Mardi Gras’ is French for ‘Fat Tuesday’, the last day of ‘Carnival’, celebrated in Europe and Latin America and characterized by parties, parades and dancing, occurring on the day prior to Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent, a time of fasting and penance in preparation for Easter.

Over 40,000 revelers packed the Panama City community of St. Andrews on February 17 and 18, 2017, celebrating their version of Mardi Gras, amd only one of several such celebrations in the area.

Led by Grand Marshall George Gainer, recently elected Florida State Senator, the parade on Saturday started at 2PM and lasted almost two hours, featuring over 30 floats manned by colorful members of each of the respective ‘Krewes’, tossing tens of thousands of Mardi Gras beads and other throws, to the delight of the many thousands of spectators.

Kicked off with the Pet and Children’s Parade on Friday, February 17, the event swelled through the weekend until the large parade on Saturday, enjoyed by literally more attendees than could be counted.

‘We really don’t know exactly how many folks we have come to this celebration over the two days’, said one Panama City official, ‘but we do know that the economic impact is huge’.

The event is surprising well-mannered, due in large part by the very large police presence furnished by Panama City, but more importantly fueled by the desire on the part of the Krewe of St. Andrews to enjoy a family-friendly, children-safe event.

‘We wouldn’t have to suffer more than one bad accident or incident’, said a Krewe member, ‘and this event would probably not be tolerated by the City’.

The staff of ‘Real Florida Magazine’ attended both days of the event, with several photographers and videographers, documenting the event and highlighting the celebration.

‘For many years we operated our business in Panama City and Panama City Beach, so we enjoy long-term relationships with the City, law enforcement and the community, as well as the Krewe of St. Andrews’, says Debbie Goulding.

‘These relationships enable us unfettered access and the ability to get ‘up close and personal’ in our documentation of the event’, she continues, ‘and we want to thank festival PR director Pam George and all the member involved in the event for their assistance’.

See more photos and video clips on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online atwww.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.