2017 Panhandle Row Crop Short Course – March 2nd …….
Farmers from across the Florida Panhandle, as well as southern Alabama and Georgia are invited to attend the 2017 Panhandle Row Crop Short Course to be held on Thursday, March 2nd. The meeting will be hosted by Jackson County Extension at the Jackson County Agriculture Conference Center, 2741 Penn Ave., Marianna, FL. Registration and the trade show will begin at 7:15 AM (CST) with the meeting starting at 7:45 AM and concluding at 12:30 with a sponsored lunch.
Topics to be discussed at the event include: crop variety updates, new Dicamba and 2,4-D resistant cotton varieties, crop stand management, market outlook, fertility, and pest management. For more specific topics and speaker information use the following link: 2017 Crop Short Course flyer.
3 CEUs Available
Certified crop advisor and Florida restricted-use pesticide license CEUs will be available. Florida RUP applicators can earn up to 3.5 CEUs from the following approved categories: Core (1), Private Applicator (2), Row Crop (1.5), Aerial (1), and Demonstration and Research (1). Pesticide CEUs have been requested but not yet approved for Alabama and Georgia applicators.
The Panhandle Row Crop Short Course is an educational program provided by the UF/IFAS Panhandle Ag Extension Team. For more information on the Crop Meeting, or to help sponsor the event, contact Doris Williams, at 850-482-9620, or doris.williams@ufl.edu.