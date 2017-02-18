Southern Financial Group receives ‘Yard of the Month’ recognition …….

Share this: Print

Business owner R.D. Easterling gives the credit to Yates Lawn Services.

Debbie Mitchell, president of the Chipley Garden Club, was on hand at last Thursday’s Chamber of Commerce luncheon to present the ‘Yard of the Month’ award to R.D. Easterling, Southern Financial Group, 934 Main Street, in Chipley.

Easterling in turn presented the award to Waylon Yates who owns the company who takes care of the landscaping work at the Chipley business.