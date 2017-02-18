Obituary for James David Pate ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

James David Pate, age 65 of Cottondale, passed from this life on February 17, 2017 in Fountain.

David was born on October 7, 1951 in Defuniak Springs, Florida to Jewel D. pate and Toby Lee Rammer. He worked in Construction, served in the United States Army Reserve and was a member of Amvets Post 231 in Fountain, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jewel and Toby Pate.

He is survived by his brothers: Harold Pate (Lou) of Cottondale, Florida, Herman Pate of Altha, Florida, Donnie Pate of Tallahassee, Florida, Phillip Pate of Tallahassee, Florida, Michael Pate of Youngstown, Florida, Hester Pate of Chipley, Florida; sisters: Judy Fritz of Fountain, Florida, Sybil Lolley of Port St. Joe, Florida; nephew: George Pate (Ronda) of Molino, Florida.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.