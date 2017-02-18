FAMU TO HOST AG AND FOOD SCIENCE CONFERENCE AT CHIPOLA ……..

Share this: Print

MARIANNA—Florida A and M University will present a Pathways to Professions in Agriculture and Food Sciences Conference, Wednesday, March 1, at Chipola College.

The conference runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon in Jackson Hall of the Chipola Literature/Language Building Z-116.



Guest speaker Dr. Daniel Solis will discuss the knowledge, skills and abilities needed for success in the fields of agriculture, food, environment, and natural resources sciences.

The event is sponsored by the Chipola College Social and Behavioral Sciences Department.



For information, call 850- 718-2319.