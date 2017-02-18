DOWNLOAD THE GOPHER TORTOISE SMARTPHONE APP …….

Share this: Print

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission needs your help documenting where gopher tortoises live.

You can help by downloading and using the “Florida Gopher Tortoise” smartphone application (app).

With this app, you can record the location of gopher tortoises you may see in your yard, neighborhood, or crossing the road.

This information will help FWC biologists better understand where populations of gopher tortoises live.

More info here: http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/managed/gopher-tortoise/app/