CHIPOLA’S LITERATURE/LANGUAGE WINNERS ……..

MARIANNA—Some 134 students from 12 area high schools competed in writing, reading, speech, oral interpretation, literature, humanities, grammar, and Spanish contests at Chipola College on Feb. 10.



The occasion was the Twenty-seventh Annual Throssell Literature/Language Festival hosted by Chipola’s Letters Department. The purpose of the festival is to recognize and encourage academic excellence.



Prizes were awarded to first, second and third places, as well as two honorable mentions, in each category. The winner of the President’s Reading Contest received a special medallion as well as a cash award.



Contest winners from participating schools are listed below.



* President’s Reading Award— Hannah Hall of Cottondale High School.

* Writing: first—Hayden Church of Graceville High School; second—Tristan Costales of Vernon High School; third—Jordan Penny of Bethlehem School; honorable mentions—Alex Gong of Marianna High School and Devon Southwell of Malone School.

* Speech: first—Katie Detweiller of Blountstown High School; second—Dwight Jackson of Sneads High School; third—Ashley Lytle of Altha School; honorable mentions—Elizabeth Fleener of Chipley High School and Amber White of Vernon High School.

* Oral Interpretation: first—Katelyn Cannady of Marianna High School; second—Clayton Taylor of Vernon High School; third—Madison Sketoe of Bethlehem School; honorable mentions—Abigail Bridges of Chipley High School and Kallee Chamberlain of Chipley High School.

* Literature: first—Katelyn Cannady of Marianna High School; second—Madison Martin of Marianna High School; third—Savannah Chorn of Graceville High School; honorable mentions—Kassidy Raley of Holmes County High School and Hannah Hall of Cottondale High School.

* Humanities: first—Sierra Ennis of Graceville High School; second—Tristan Costales of Vernon High School; third—Kellie Coatney of Poplar Springs High School; honorable mentions—Hayden Church of Graceville High School and Lucy Jiang of Holmes County High School.

* Grammar: first—Caleb Reed of Cottondale High School; second—Chase Corbin of Cottondale High School; third—Chandra Cooper of Holmes County High School; honorable mentions—Mallory Vann of Bethlehem School and Shawni Hooper of Holmes County High School.

* Spanish Language Contest: first—Vanesa Cartajena of Sneads High School; second—Brian Heward of Chipley High School; third—Rubén Chávez of Vernon High School; honorable mentions—Citlali Gutierrez of Blountstown High School and Ashley Castillo of Malone High School.