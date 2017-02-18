CHIPOLA TO HOST TALLAHASSEE FOR HOMECOMING FEB. 18 ……..

Share this: Print

MARIANNA—Chipola hosts Tallahassee for Homecoming Saturday, Feb. 18. The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Chipola Interim President, invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center. The men’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m. The Homecoming Court will be introduced and the Queen and Mr. Chipola crowned during halftime of the men’s game on Feb. 18.

The Lady Indians (22-3, 6-3) scored a big 72-62 win over Gulf Coast on Feb. 11. Danielle Garven had 19 points and 7 rebounds. Sydnee McDonald had 14 points and 6 rebounds. Tiera Phillips had 13 points and 5 rebounds.

Chipola beat Northwest 61-43 on Feb. 7. Garven had 17 points and 9 rebounds. Phillips had 16 points and 10 rebounds. McDonald had 11 points. Raven Baker-Northcross had 10.

Chipola recorded an 82-59 win at Pensacola on Feb. 4. The Lady Indians fell to Tallahassee, 83-73, on Jan. 31. McDonald led Chipola with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

The Conference standings as of Feb. 14, are: Gulf Coast (7-2), Chipola (6-3), Tallahassee is (6-3), Pensacola (2-7) and Northwest (1-7).

The FCSAA State Poll includes five Panhandle teams: Gulf Coast (1), Tallahassee (2), Chipola (3), Pensacola (6) and Northwest (7). Chipola is eighth in the National Poll. Gulf Coast is first.

The Indians (20-7, 4-5) scored a big 98-85 win over Gulf Coast on Feb. 11. Jamall Gregory led Chipola with 21 points. Eric Cobb had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Shamarkus Kennedy had 14 points and 8 rebounds. Jashire Hardnett and Cedric Wright scored 13 points apiece.

Chipola suffered a 94-84 loss to Northwest on Feb. 7. Gregory led Chipola with 23 points. The Indians lost a 73-72 overtime battle with Pensacola on Feb. 4. Hardnett led the Indians with 22 points. Cedric Wright had 22 points. Chipola scored an 86-78 win over Tallahassee on Jan. 31. Cobb had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Hardnett had 20 points. Gregory had 15. Eric Turner added 12.

The men’s league standings as of Feb. 14, are: Northwest (8-0), Tallahassee (6-3), Chipola (4-5), Pensacola (2-5), Gulf Coast (2-7) and Pensacola (2-7). Chipola is the ninth-ranked team in the FCSAA State Poll. Northwest is first and Tallahassee is second.

All games are broadcast on 100.9 FM. Home games are streamed and archived onwww.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege.