Chipley Garden Club members work with KSES students ………..

Students were given a basic class in dried flower arranging and following the lesson, were given an opportunity to create their own design. Garden club members providded all the materials needed – containers, a large variety of dried materials from flowers to what some would call ‘weeds’, damp sand and tools.

Members of the Chipley Garden club were also available to assist and re-enforce the elements of design.

Youth Chairman Linda Pigott stated, “We are always surprised at the children’s creativity and the lovely designs. All of today’s designs will be entered in the 2017 Washington County’s 4-H Youth Fair .

If you are interested in learning about the Chipley Garden Club’s projects or attending a meeting, please contact President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536. The next club meeting will be Wednesday, March 1st at 10:30 a.m. at the Washington County Library in Chipley

Beth Watford demonstrating floral design mechanics with 5th grade students.

Youth Chair Linda Pigott with two “famous” designers

Students creating their own dried floral designs