20th Annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras Celebration Kicks Off In Panama City

A small group of people interested in keeping alive the spirit of Mardi Gras in Panama City came together in the waterfront community of St. Andrews in 1997, and 20 years later, the party continues.

On Friday, February 17, the first of the two-day 2017 St. Andrews Mardi Gras celebration kicked off along the waterfront of this historic community, with the traditional Pet Parade and Children’s Parade.

Starting at St. Andrews Elementary School and traveling south on Beck Avenue, this parade, a precursor to the much larger parade and celebration to come on Saturday, included a variety of pets accompanied by their owners- all in traditional Mardi Gras costume.

Under the auspices of Mardi Gras officials, the staff of ‘Real Florida Magazine’ was embedded in the parade and festival, and had the opportunity to interview organizers, attendees and participants.

Leslie Fuqua, who heads up the Friday parade, said, ‘This is an opportunity for the children to participate in a safe, more low-key environment, and the addition of the pets and owners makes it a truly family-friendly affair’.

On Friday the festival was in full swing, with almost one hundred vendors setting up shop along Bayview Avenue, and hawking everything from chicken on a stick to gourmet steaks, a wide variety of the perennial beads and throws, and all that a festival holds.

Accompanied by cries of ‘Throw me something mister’, the Friday parade at 4PM was huge, with city streets closed almost an hour prior to the parade and a large police presence.

The real craziness, however, happens on Saturday, February 18, with over 40,000 attendees literally bringing this area of Panama City to a standstill.

Saturday’s parade stages at Oakland Terrace Park on 11th Street, traveling west on 11th Street to Beck Avenue, and then north to 15th Street.

Pam George, who heads up public relations for the St. Andrews celebration expressed her delight over the weather on Friday and her optimism for good weather on Saturday.

‘The date for this festival varies, obviously, according to when Easter occurs’, said George in a Real Florida Magazine interview, ‘and we can experience all sorts of weather. We are fortunate this year to have warm weather, clear skies and sunshine, with a chance of rain on Saturday, but this group would be here regardless of the weather’.

Attendees on Friday included school children and families, the aforementioned pets and owners, Snowbirds attracted from the beach area to the festival, to the true local residents who, at any other time of year, might be considered eccentric but on this weekend fit right in.

Buskers, street musicians and colorful characters hawking their wares lined the streets on Friday night, accompanied by the melding of rich smells of cooking.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online atwww.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.








