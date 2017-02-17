Trump Administration This Week:

Rolling Back Harmful Regulations, Empowering Female Leaders, and Focusing on National Security

President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met at the White House this week. They affirmed that ensuring equal opportunities for women in the workforce is a priority for both countries and announced the creation of the United States-Canada Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders.

On Wednesday, during a productive day with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump reaffirmed our unbreakable bond with Israel and vowed to strengthen the relationship between the two nations to continue fighting the threat of terrorism.

