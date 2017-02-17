LWV Florida Welcomes Kelly Quintero as Legislative Liaison ………

Share this: Print

Tallahassee, Fla. – The League of Women Voters of Florida announces Kelly Quintero as their registered lobbyist for the 2017 legislative session. Pamela Goodman, President said, “Kelly brings a fresh voice and excellent communication skills to our LWV Florida strong advocacy team. I am pleased to have her in Tallahassee amplifying the voices of our thousands of members throughout the state.”

Kelly Quintero is a native Floridian and is a graduate of the University of Central Florida with a degree in Political Science. Upon graduation, she accepted a position at the Orange County Tax Collector’s office, most recently serving as the Deputy Communications Director. While there, she spearheaded bilingual media relations, digital media and community relations. Quintero served as the Central Florida Political Director during the 2016 Presidential campaign coordinating activities throughout 11 Central Florida counties. She has also volunteered her time in leadership capacities in both political and social issues. Kelly resides in Orlando, Florida with her fiancé.

The League of Women Voters of Florida, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. For more information, please visit the League’s website at: www.TheFloridaVoter.org.