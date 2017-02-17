GCSC hosting Girls’ Day in Engineering

Share this: Print

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is hosting Girls’ Day in Engineering, in conjunction with National Engineers Week.

The event is designed to provide girls in the community with the opportunity to learn about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) careers. They will be able to explore the Advanced Technology Center and participate in exciting hands-on activities in Engineering, 3D Printing, Unmanned Vehicle Systems (UVS), Cybersecurity, Computer Science and Digital Design. Guest speakers will include Erika Lien, current GCSC Cybersecurity student, and Samantha Smith, an engineer at Naval Support Activity Panama City. Refreshments will also be provided.

The event will be held on Tuesday, February 21, from 5:15 – 7:30 p.m. in GCSC’s Advanced Technology Center. It is free to attend but space is limited, please RSVP to kwiedeman@gulfcoast.edu to reserve a space.

For additional information, please contact Loretta Costin at lcostin@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 769.1551, ext. 5503.