From The White House ………..

Good evening.

Updates:

President Trump Visits Boeing Facility

On his way down to Florida for the weekend, President Donald Trump on Friday stopped off in South Carolina to attend the unveiling of Boeing’s new 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft.

He was joined by the CEO of Boeing and the Governor of South Carolina.

During the speech, President Trump spoke about bringing jobs back to the United States, making sure they stay in the country and praised American business and manufacturing.

Weekend

Over the weekend, Donald Trump will hold a campaign style rally in Florida at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport. The event will take place at 5pm on Saturday.

Cabinet

Scott Pruitt has been confirmed as the next head of the Environmental Protection Agency. He was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Friday afternoon.

Other

Mick Mulvaney has been sworn in as the director of the Office of Management and Budget.