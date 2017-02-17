Franklin County Seahawks Fall to Chipley High School Tigers in Class 1-A Boys Basketball Regional Semi-Finals

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

The Chipley, Florida High School Tigers beat the Franklin County Seahawks in the Boys Basketball Class 1-A Regional Semi-Finals elimination game on the Chipley High School campus on Thursday, February 16, 2017, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The Franklin County Seahawks ended their regular season with 20 wins and 6 losses (6-2 in district play) and were runners-up in the district after losing to West Gadsden last week, while the Chipley Tiger squad enjoyed a season record of 16 wins and 11 losses (5-1 in district play).

The Tigers won decisively but not without a hard battle, with a final score of 63-47, scoring 6 of those points in the final half minute, and if decibel level can be considered a measurement for enthusiasm, there was that in the Chipley gymnasium last night.

The Chipley Tigers will now face the winner of the Baker High School-West Gadsden High School district playoff game in the regional finals on February 21.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online atwww.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.