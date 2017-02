Share this: Print

The City of Chipley Baseball/Softball Registration will be extended and will end on February 24, 2017.

Any children between the ages of 4 through 12 are eligible to register.

The cost of registration is as follows: T-Ball (ages 4-6)$47.00, Dixie Youth (ages 7-12) $51.00, Dixie Girls (7-12) $51.00.

Registration will be accepted in person at City Hall between the hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.