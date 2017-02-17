Chipley issues ‘Boil Water Notice’ for Feb. 17th …….
The City of Chipley Public Works Department will be replacing a fire hydrant across from 782 3rd Street on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 between the hours of 12:00 p.m until 4:00 p.m.
Customers on 3rd Street FROM Hwy. 90 to South Blvd. will experience NO WATER PRESSURE until replacement is completed.
A “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will be in affect once water is restored and until passing lab results are received.
If you have any questions, please call Public Works at 850-638-6346.