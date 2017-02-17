Accidental injury reported in Jackson County ………..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reports responding to accidental injury call February 16 aroundy lunch time. The Sheriff’s Department reports that around lunch time Semmie M.Franklin was working in a field near 4959 Willis Road where he wasremoving a large tree from the field with a tractor.

When Franklin did not show up for lunch, co-workers went to look for him. They found Franklin with a large tree branch lying on him.

Franklin was conscious but had extensive injuries to his upper body. Franklin was air lifted to SEAMC for treatment.