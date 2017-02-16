Vernon High School Competes in Chipola ……..

Several 11th and 12th-grade students from Vernon High School recently traveled to Chipola College to compete in the 27th Annual District Throssell Literature & Language Festival on Friday, February 10th.

The students competed against other Junior and Senior students from Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington County in numerous sessions including Speech, Writing, Speech, Oral Interpretation, Literature, Humanities, Grammar, and Spanish.

Winners from Vernon High School include: Reuben Chavez; 3rd place-Spanish, Tristan Costales; 2nd place-Humanities, Clayton Taylor; 2nd place-Oral Interpretation, Amber White; Honorable Mention-Speech, and Tristan Costales; 2nd place-writing.

Congratulations to all winners from Washington County!

Back Row (L to R): Hannah Sellers, Teleah Jackson, Anthony Gatlin, Faith Harmon

Front Row (L to R): Dana Douglas, Clayton Taylor, Amber White, Reuben Chavez, Marquez Brown, Tristan Costales