Time for the Sacred Harp Sing …….

Free Admission to Harp Sing.

The traditional Sacred Harp Sing will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM. Sacred Harp Singing (also called FaSoLa or shape note singing), dates back to colonial times and has been preserved in the rural south.



The singing is not accompanied by harp or other instrument but is an old style of singing a cappella from shape notes.



It is a non-denominational community musical event that emphasizes participation.



Attendees will be welcomed to a fish fry held, being asked to bring appropriate side dishes to go with fried fish. Donations will be appreciated to cover the expense of the fish. In addition, the Settlement will have their General Store open from 10am–2pm Central Time with tours available.

The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is located in Sam Atkins Park, about 1 mile west of the intersection of Hwy 71 and Hwy 20. Follow Hwy. 20 West out of Blountstown. Look for signs for Sam Atkins Park. Turn North at Lindy’s Fried Chicken, Silas Green St. (between 18th & 20th St.). Plenty of parking!



The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of rural life in the Florida Panhandle.

For further information on the Settlement call: 850-674-2777, or e-mail info@ppmuseum.org.

