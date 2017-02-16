President Trump’s Feb. 16th Press Conference ………

Good evening.

Updates:

President Trump Holds Hour-Long Presser

President Trump decided to follow his announcement that Alexander Acosta will be his next nominee for Labor Secretary with a lengthy press conference.

It was the first time, other than joint press conferences with foreign heads of state and a few informal gaggles, that the national press corps was able to ask numerous questions of President Trump.

The conference was a fascinating microcosm of the war emerging between the press and the White House. A must watch.

Topics covered included General Flynn’s resignation, the leaks coming from administration staffers, Trump’s connections with Russia, fake news, the President’s relationship with the Congressional Black Caucus, growing anti-semitism across the country and a number of others.

Cabinet

President Trump has tapped Alexander Acosta as his new pick for Labor Secretary following the withdrawal of Andrew Puzder.

Other

Earlier in the day President Trump held a listening session with members of Congress at the White House. The President also signed H.J. Resolution 38, which removed a number of environmental restrictions on the coal industry in America.