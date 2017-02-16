Part 1 of 2- One Out Of Every Four Children In The United States Does Not Have Enough To Eat

Share this: Print

One out of every six people (one out of every FOUR children) in the United States are food challenged, and go to work, school or bed hungry.

Here’s part 1 of a two part ‘Real Florida Magazine’ interview with Cathy Pope, CEO of ‘Feeding The Gulf Coast’ and James Guy, pastor of Shepherd’s Gate Church, about ‘Feeding America’ and the plight we face right here in the United States.

Produced in Chipley, Florida on Tuesday, February 15, 2017. by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

See more video clips, photos and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org and you can also listen to these interviews on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.