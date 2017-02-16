Holmes County Extension Service offering cooking class ……

Share this: Print

Pressed for time? Need a quick meal? Plan now to attend a fun class on Tuesday, February 21, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Holmes County Ag Center, 1173 E. Hwy. 90, Bonifay.

Join the fun and learn how to turn five ingredients into nutritious, delicious meals in approximately 30 minutes.

Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108, or the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265.

