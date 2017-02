On February 14, 2017, investigators with HCSO stopped a SUV on HWY 179 for an expired tag.

The vehicle was being driven by William Thompson of Panama City. A search of the vehicle and Mr. Thompson’s person revealed several grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, such as syringes and smoking pipes.

Mr. Thompson was arrested and charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.