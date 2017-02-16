Florida Panhandle Technical College Partners With VITA Program

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

On Wednesday, February 14, 2016, Florida Panhandle Technical College Today started partnering with the VITA Program, offering free tax help to people who generally make $64,000 or less and are taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. FPTC is partnering with VITA to provide this service to our community.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is an IRS program designed to help low and moderate-income taxpayers complete their annual tax returns at no cost. The program was originally founded in 1971 by Gary Iskowitz at California State University Northridge.

All volunteers in the VITA/TCE Program must take the Standards of Conduct training and pass the certification test. Volunteer tax return preparers must be certified to prepare taxes and perform quality reviews of returns.

In order for VITA to prepare taxes they will need to bring with them:

Proof of identification (photo ID)

Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents

An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number

Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN

Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return

Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

All Forms 1095, Health Insurance Statements

Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check

To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms

Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number

Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care Statements

Dates and hours of operation at FPTC for the VITA program are 9AM to 6PM on February 14, 16, 21, 23 and 28, as well as on March 2, 7 and 9.

For more information, call Wendy Williams, Financial Aid Officer at Florida Panhandle Technical College at 850-638-1180 ext. 319, or email wendy.williams@fptc.edu.