Dental Hygiene Program at GCSC offers no-cost dental exam for area children during annual “Kidz Klinic” event ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

~ Dental Hygiene students & faculty celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month. Call (850) 872.3833 to make an appointment. ~



Panama City, FL – The Gulf Coast State College Dental Hygiene Program will host “Kidz Klinic” in celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month on February 20 – 23 at the College’s dental clinic. Children ages 3-12 are invited to participate in a complimentary dental hygiene appointment, including a dental exam, cleaning, sealants, oral hygiene instruction and any necessary x-rays. Children and parents will receive information on childhood tooth decay prevention, when to expect changes from primary to permanent teeth and proper brushing and flossing techniques.

The purpose of “Kidz Klinic” is to raise awareness about oral health and provide an opportunity for children in the community to receive dental treatment with no cost to their families. The event is designed to provide a fun, positive environment for kids to learn how to care for their teeth and receive necessary dental treatment without feeling intimidated.

“Basic prevention is the key to reducing chronic dental disease and we are so pleased to be able to offer this service to the community,” said Laura Justice, Health Sciences Division Chair. “Early childhood tooth decay has been linked to complications with permanent teeth, as well as missed school days and poor performance in school. Developing good oral health habits at an early age and scheduling regular dental visits can contribute to a lifetime of good oral and general health.”

To participate in this event, call Debbie Pringle at (850) 872.3833. Appointments may be lengthy and will be scheduled based on availability. A parent or guardian must accompany the child during the entire visit.