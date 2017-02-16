Chipley HS Tigers Take On Franklin HS Seahawks TONIGHT in District Playoff
Join Real Florida Magazine TONIGHT (Thursday, February 16, 2017) as the Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Boys Basketball team (5-1 in district play) takes on the Franklin County High School Seahawks (6-2 in district play) on the Chipley campus in a playoff game at 7PM.
The 2016-2017 high school basketball season has been exciting, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.
See more video clips, photos and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org and you can also listen to these interviews on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.