Chipley HS Tigers Take On Franklin HS Seahawks TONIGHT in District Playoff

Join Real Florida Magazine TONIGHT (Thursday, February 16, 2017) as the Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Boys Basketball team (5-1 in district play) takes on the Franklin County High School Seahawks (6-2 in district play) on the Chipley campus in a playoff game at 7PM.

The 2016-2017 high school basketball season has been exciting, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.