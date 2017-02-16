BOCC looks at possible closure of Sunny Hills Library

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Washington County Library Director Renea Rountree told county commissioners about the future of the library site in Sunny Hills at the BOCC’s Feb. 15th Workshop.

by Kathy Foster

Rountree told commissioners that usage of the Sunny Hills library facility is too low to really warrant keeping the library open. She said it is “expensive” to operate the Sunny Hills facility, estimating the cost to be between $8,000 and $14,000 a year – with approximately only 112 library cards issued in the last few years.

According to Rountree, the Sunny Hills Library is currently open only one day a week and she feels the dollars spent to keep the library open could be better utilized elsewhere in the local library system and library card holders would receive services at other libraries in Washington County.

Washington County commissioners are expected to readdress the issue at their Feb. 23rd Regular Meeting.

Dealing with other agenda items at Wednesday’s workshop, commissioners discussed which county roads listed below might be eligible for funding available through

Department of Transportation in the SCRAP and SCOP funding programs. Determination of which roads will be submitted will take place at the BOCC meeting on Feb. 23rd.

Commissioners also expressed support for the Florida Economic Opportunity Resolution (shown below) be placed on the consent agenda at their Feb. 23rd meeting.

Dealing with other issues, BOCC members discussed the following:

Favored appointing Bill Maphis to the Tourist Development Council.

Favored approving the TDC isitor’s Guide.

Favored support of an application for grant funding to provide more lighting on Falling Waters Road.

Favored applying for grant funding to improve the parking area for Culpepper Landing.

Favored applying for grant funding for a new generator for the Health Department.

Were asked to renew the continuing contract with the county engineer.

Directed a request for bid proposals be issued for a mowing contract in Sunny Hills.

The need for a purchase order system now in place with the Caryville Fire Department to become a permanent procedure.

Renewal of the of the county’s contract with Waste Management.

Appointment of an advisory board for the Sunny Hills MSBU to help determine what is needed in that community. The advisory board would bring their recommendations before the county commission for final decision. Each county commissioner would appoint one member of the advisory board which would meet at the County Annex in Chipley.