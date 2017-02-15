Stabbing suspect arrested …….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a suspect in a January 30, 2017 stabbing incident that occurred at 1214 Padgett Drive Youngstown, FL

Arrested was:

Joseph A Smith, 24 years of age

Charges: Aggravated Battery with Deadly Weapon

Sheriff Kevin Crews states, “In a highly publicized case that occurred on January 30th of this year, in the remote outskirts of Washington County, a suspect was developed by our investigators and deputies in the stabbing of a Youngstown man. After numerous interviews, a photo line-up was created and the victim identified the suspect as the one who stabbed him. An arrest warrant was issued and the suspect, Joseph Smith, was located on February 14, 2017 in Bay County on Runner Road. Smith was charged and booked into the Washington County Jail on the above charges.”

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or anonymously at 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.