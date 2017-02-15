By February 15, 2017

Rock Shrimp Cheese Strada …….

Melts in your mouth.

Rock Shrimp Cheese Strada

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound rock shrimp, peeled
  • 6 slices whole-wheat white bread
  • 3 tablespoons of butter, softened
  • 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 6 eggs, beaten
  • 2 cups half-and-half
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Directions:

  1. Add shrimp to boiling water and cook for 2 minutes; drain well and set aside.
  2. Spread butter on both sides of bread slices and then cut off the crusts.
  3. Place buttered bread in a greased 13×9-inch baking dish.
  4. On top of bread, layer in this order: rock shrimp, cheese and tomatoes.
  5. Combine eggs, half-and-half and salt.
  6. Mix well and pour over tomatoes.
  7. Cover casserole and chill overnight.
  8. Remove from refrigerator 15 minutes before baking.
  9. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F for 45 minutes or until set.
  10. Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes before serving.

– See more at: http://www.freshfromflorida.com/Recipes/Seafood/Shrimp/Rock-Shrimp-Cheese-Strada#sthash.89s7pWeW.dpuf

Posted in: Food, Local News