Rock Shrimp Cheese Strada …….
Melts in your mouth.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound rock shrimp, peeled
- 6 slices whole-wheat white bread
- 3 tablespoons of butter, softened
- 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 tomatoes, thinly sliced
- 6 eggs, beaten
- 2 cups half-and-half
- 1 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Add shrimp to boiling water and cook for 2 minutes; drain well and set aside.
- Spread butter on both sides of bread slices and then cut off the crusts.
- Place buttered bread in a greased 13×9-inch baking dish.
- On top of bread, layer in this order: rock shrimp, cheese and tomatoes.
- Combine eggs, half-and-half and salt.
- Mix well and pour over tomatoes.
- Cover casserole and chill overnight.
- Remove from refrigerator 15 minutes before baking.
- Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F for 45 minutes or until set.
- Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes before serving.
