NWF State College Nursing Program Ranked in Florida’s Top 20 ……..

“After analyzing nursing programs in Florida, it became evident that Northwest Florida State College not only supports their students during their time on campus, but also prepares them for a career beyond NWF,” said Brooke Wallace, Founder and Managing Editor of RegisteredNursing.org. “The strong associate of science in nursing program at NWF prepares students to conquer the NCLEX and produces graduates who have the ability to carry out what they learned into the healthcare world.”

This designation is awarded to programs based on an analysis of past and present pass rates of the NCLEX-RN, a national exam used to assess competency of registered nursing students that is required for licensure. “One of the most important measures used to evaluate the quality of a nursing program is the first-time pass rates of its graduates on the NCLEX exam,” said Dr. Marty Walker, Director of the NWF Nursing program. “Our Nursing department is proud to share that the A.S. program’s first-time pass rate reported by the Florida Board of Nursing (FBON) on the NCLEX exam is 94.44 percent for 2016. This number is well above the national pass rate for AS programs of 81.68 percent.” The state of Florida has over 130 associate of science in nursing programs of which RegisteredNursing.org ranked the top 50 by percentage of graduates who pass the exam. The nursing program at NWF was ranked 13. “It is always great to be among the best, because the best is our standard,” added Dr. Devin Stephenson, NWF President. “Congratulations to our faculty, staff, and students in our nursing program. We commend them for their hard-work and passion for student success.” Dr. Walker added, “The nursing faculty at NWF State College are an excellent example of dedicated and caring nurse educators. Our program would not be successful without the entire NWF State College team and the community partners who work diligently to aide in the delivery of our quality nursing programs. We are and will continue to be committed to providing our students with a quality nursing education.” For more information about this designation or the nursing program at NWF, please contact the Nursing Education department at 850-729-6400.