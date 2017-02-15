From The White House ………

Good evening.

Updates:

Israeli PM Netanyahu Visits the White House

President Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House today.

The two heads of state held a joint press conference where they affirmed the strong alliance between the United States and Israel, as well as their long personal friendship.

There were clearly some divisions between the two leaders, particularly when it came to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Prime Minister Netanyahu was steadfast in his belief that a two-state solution is unattainable. He also stated that his administration would continue to build settlements in the West Bank, whereas President Trump seemed willing to support a settlement moratorium.

While there was some tough questioning of President Trump by the Israeli media, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated his belief that Israel has no stronger friend or ally than the United States, particularly in a Trump administration.

Cabinet

President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Labor Andrew Puzder has been forced to bow out of contention for the position following calls from Republicans Senators for him to withdraw his name. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told the White House that Puzder would not have the votes to be confirmed.

Other

Disaster Declarations

Yesterday, President Trump approved disaster declarations for California regarding both violent storms that hit the state back in January and the Oroville Dam spillway situation.