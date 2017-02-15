Dr. Dunn Questions Army Corps About ACF River Basin ……..

Share this: Print

USACE Needs to Halt Implementation of Revised Water Manual, Congressman Says

WASHINGTON, DC — Today, Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) questioned the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about the decision made by the Supreme Court Special Master in the Florida v. Georgia case on the ACF River Basin citing a letter he will be sending to the Corps. USACE Deputy District Commander for South Florida, Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer A. Reynolds, appeared before a bipartisan meeting of the Florida congressional delegation, along with several other leaders on water issues in Florida, to discuss projects and pitfalls throughout the state.

“At one time, the Apalachicola River and Bay were as unique as any aquatic ecosystem in Florida’s history, including the Everglades. Sadly, this is no longer the case,” said Dr. Dunn. “The key finding in the Special Master’s decision is that Florida has suffered harm from low water flows upriver, and that stopping implementation of the revised water manual is necessary to right this wrong. I am sending a letter to the Army Corps today, with support from several of my Florida colleagues in Congress, calling for it to halt implementation and meet with stakeholders immediately to discuss the Corps’ water control practices at the ACF River Basin.”

Yesterday, the Special Master appointed by the Supreme Court in Florida v. Georgia found the evidence in the case demonstrates Florida has suffered harm from decreased freshwater flows in the ACF River Basin.

“I am also preparing to introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution this week to permanently roll back the Army Corps’ rule. This will block the Army Corps’ harmful rule and allow the states to come to an equitable agreement on the management of the ACF River Basin,” added Dr. Dunn.

Congressional Review Act resolutions permit Congress to overturn Administration rulemakings by a majority vote of both houses of Congress and the signature by the president. Congress has been passing CRAs in the last few weeks, and today the first was signed into law.