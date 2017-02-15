Coach Roonie Scovel inducted into All Sports Association Hall of Fame …….

Share this: Print

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College’s Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Roonie Scovel, has been honored as a 2017 inductee to the All Sports Association Hall of Fame.

Scovel has been legendary at Gulf Coast, compiling a 513-71 record (prior to this season). Scovel has won four national championships and the team is currently ranked number one in the nation. She was also named NJCAA Coach of the Year in 2016.

“Roonie Scovel is a jewel; she is a tremendous educator whose classroom happens to be a basketball court,” said Melissa Lavender, Vice President of Student Affairs. “She is committed to coaching and mentoring young women to be successful on and off the court. She is a great teacher of basketball, but a better teacher of life.”