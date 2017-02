Share this: Print

The Chipola College Black History Month Celebration is set for Friday, Feb. 17, in the Cultural Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Pictured below, officers of the Chipola Black Student Union discuss plans for Black History Month. They are, from left: Edward Arroyo of Ft. Lauderdale, BSU vice-president; Darrell Olds of Campbellton, BSU Parliamentarian; and Dr. Willie Spires, BSU adviser.