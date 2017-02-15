Chipley officials say there are restrictions on burning inside the city limits ……..

Share this: Print

Responding to local resident Toby Hodges’ question concerning an individual who had burning trash piles inside the city limits of Chipley, council members said Monday night that if yard trash isn’t grown in a yard, then it can’t be burned in a yard.

by Kathy Foster

Hodges was told the individual in question had been put on notice and city personnel were keeping an eye on the problem.

The Chipley Code of Ordinances states – “no person shall permit the accumulation of any trash, rubbish, papers or shavings in, on or about their premises or buildings whereby danger of fire would be increased.”

The following agenda items were approved at Monday night’s meeting:

FDEP Amendment No. 2 – Allows the increase of the SFR Loan/Grant to include an additional $53,000 for Planning Activities and allows a six month extension of Planning Activities to be completed no later than Sept. 15, 2017.

Special Event Application – Allows Northwest Florida Community Hospital to hold a 5K Glow Run fundraiser for Relay for Life on March 4, 2017 at 6 p.m. This is a kid’s fun run around the hospital track.

FDOT 5th Street Drainage Project Design Award – was awarded to Mott MacDonald based on scoring of the Selection Committee and successful negotiation in accordance with the Consultants Competitive Negotiations Act.

FDOT Pine Avenue Sidewalk Project Construction and Engineering Inspection Services Award – was awarded to Alday-Howell Engineering, Inc. based on scoring of the Selection Committee and successful negotiations in accordance with the Consultants Competitive Negotiations Act.

CRA Alleyway Design Award – Only one proposal was received and was awarded to PolyEngineering, Inc.The contract price of $9,100 was approved for the CRA Alleyway Project Design Services.

FDEP FRDAP Pals Park Phase VIII Agreement – Amount of the grant is $50,000.