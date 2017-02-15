Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Face Cottondale High School Hornets in Track Meet on February 14

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

The Chipley, Florida High School Tigers competed against the Cottondale High School Hornets at the first 2017 Spring Track Meet on the Chipley High School campus on Tuesday, February 14, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The Graceville High School Tigers were also scheduled to also compete in this multi-school track meet but were not able to attend.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.