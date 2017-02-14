Improving VA Health Care “Job Number One,” Dr. Dunn Says ……..

Share this: Print

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) wrote to new Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. David Shulkin calling improved veterans’ health care “job number one” for Congress and the VA.

“I believe that delivering quality health care and access, whether at a VA facility or through a community provider, is job number one. Our veterans and wounded warriors have earned this care through their service and sacrifice, and as they did not let us down, we cannot let them down. I look forward to working with you as a member of the Veterans’ Affairs Health Subcommittee to ensure we are keeping this promise to our veterans,” wrote Dr. Dunn.

“Consider me a partner on reform and greater accountability at the Department, and I look forward to collaborative efforts to better serve veterans and their families in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District,” Dr. Dunn added.

Dr. Shulkin was unanimously approved by the Senate to serve as the VA Secretary and will be sworn in by Vice President Pence today. Dr. Shulkin is the current Undersecretary for Health at the VA where he leads the integrated health care system that serves more than 8.7 million veterans every year. He is a board-certified internist who has served in numerous chief executive roles, physician leadership roles, and academic positions.

Dr. Dunn is a member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and spent 11 years serving as a surgeon in the U.S. Army.