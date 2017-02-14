Forrest Dilmore on primer show of ‘Bakers vs Fakers’ ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Well known for his skill in outdoor cooking, Panhandle resident Forrest Dilmore recently helped launch the ‘Bakers vs Fakers‘ show on the Food Network television channel on their primer show which aired Jan. 25, 2017.

by Kathy Foster

Not particularly interested in cooking as a child, Dilmore’s interest developed later in life when he began cooking for the local Cattlemen’s Association — and over the past 15 to 20 years he has prepared a lot of food.

Over that same period of time he has developed a large following, along with acquiring more than 800 trophies for his food preparation in bar-b-que and Dutch-oven cooking competitions. That following was what resulted in him being tapped to appear on the ‘Bakers vs Fakers‘ show.

Dilmore, who works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Bonifay and operates Forrest’s Fine Foods, LLC, does most of his cooking in a 100-year-old chuck wagon, so appearing on the television show was something unique for him.

Dilmore said he was surprised to be contacted by the show and after the initial interview process was selected as one of the two “fakers” to appear on the primer show. He was even more pleased to beat two professional pastry chefs in one round where he made a cherry cobbler. The winner in the primer show was a 19-year-old who was just out of culinary school and Dilmore said he was “very proud of her”.