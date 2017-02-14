BOCC met with Sunny Hills residents Feb. 13th …….

Share this: Print

Turn out was great Monday night when Washington County’s commissioners hosted a workshop at the Sunny Hills Community Center to receive input concerning the MSBU in place in that community.

by Kathy Foster

The MSBU – Municipal Service Benefits Unit – has been in place in Sunny Hills for a number of years, but now commissioners want to hear how the current property owners feel about the assessment attached to the MSBU and how those monies should be allocated.

By far those signing up to speak Monday night supported keeping the MSBU in place, but how the dollars should be spent was another issue. Roads, mowing , fire departments, increased street lighting and additional law enforcement were the needs that topped the list of expenditures residents felt should be covered through the assessment.

Pointing out that Sunny Hills property owners pay the MSBU assessment of approximately 11 cents a day through the fees, in addition to what they pay in county taxes, area residents made it clear they want to have a say in how the MSBU funds are used.

Encouraging those at the meeting to stick around and talk one-on-one with the county commissioners, BOCC chairman Charles Kent said all five of the commissioners were present Monday night “to listen to the people.”