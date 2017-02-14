Bill Maphis joins TDC Board …….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

In a unanimous vote Monday afternoon Washington County’s Tourist Development Council voted to have Bill Maphis fill the Seat 7 position on the TDC board.

by Kathy Foster

Maphis comes to the board with previous past experience in the tourism market through the Florida Park service, as well as experience in running an agritourism business in Chipley with his family.

Already collaborating with TDC by offering tours through Maphis Nursery & Tree Farm, the business also offers classes on ag topics, homesteading and urban gardening.

The TDC board also approved a motion to purchase Transparency printing for the 231 Welcome Center and authorized spending up to $1,000 on an upcoming FAME tour.