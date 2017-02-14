Agenda for Feb. 15th BOCC Workshop in Chipley ……..

Share this: Print

AGENDA

WORKSHOP WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

February 15, 2017, 9:00 a.m.,

Commission Board Room 1331 South Blvd., Chipley, FL 32428

DISTRICT 1 DISTRICT 2 DISTRICT 3 DISTRICT 4 DISTRICT 5

Alan T Bush Charles Kent Tray Hawkins Todd Abbott Steve Joyner

I. A. Call to Order – Chairman

B. Invocation/Pledge

II. AGENDA ITEMS

 Florida Economic Opportunity Resolution- Ted Everett, EDC Director

 TDC Seat #7 Appointment- Heather Lopez, TDC Director

 TDC Visitors Guide – Heather Lopez, TDC Director

 Transportation Alternative Grant- Karen Shaw, Grants Coordinator

 Florida Boating Improvement Program- Karen Shaw, Grants Coordinator

 Hazard Mitigation Grant Program- Karen Shaw, Grants Coordinator

 Communication Committee Purchase – Randy Truette, Communications Committee Chairman

 Sunny Hills Library – Renea Rountree, Library Director



III. FEMA COORDINATOR

 Task Order 9

IV. PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR

V. COUNTY ENGINEER

VI. COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR

 Public Works Update

VII. CLERK VIII. COUNTY ATTORNEY IX. ADJOURN

The next regularly scheduled Meeting of the Board will be February 23, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. C.S.T. at 1331 S. Blvd., Chipley, Florida. The Board of County Commissioners will accommodate handicapped and disabled persons who wish to attend these meetings. Contact the BOCC Administrative Office 638-6200, at least 48 hours before the meeting date to make arrangements.