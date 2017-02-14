Agenda for Feb. 15th BOCC Workshop in Chipley ……..
AGENDA
WORKSHOP WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
February 15, 2017, 9:00 a.m.,
Commission Board Room 1331 South Blvd., Chipley, FL 32428
DISTRICT 1 DISTRICT 2 DISTRICT 3 DISTRICT 4 DISTRICT 5
Alan T Bush Charles Kent Tray Hawkins Todd Abbott Steve Joyner
I. A. Call to Order – Chairman
B. Invocation/Pledge
II. AGENDA ITEMS
Florida Economic Opportunity Resolution- Ted Everett, EDC Director
TDC Seat #7 Appointment- Heather Lopez, TDC Director
TDC Visitors Guide – Heather Lopez, TDC Director
Transportation Alternative Grant- Karen Shaw, Grants Coordinator
Florida Boating Improvement Program- Karen Shaw, Grants Coordinator
Hazard Mitigation Grant Program- Karen Shaw, Grants Coordinator
Communication Committee Purchase – Randy Truette, Communications Committee Chairman
Sunny Hills Library – Renea Rountree, Library Director
III. FEMA COORDINATOR
Task Order 9
IV. PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR
V. COUNTY ENGINEER
VI. COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR
Public Works Update
VII. CLERK VIII. COUNTY ATTORNEY IX. ADJOURN
The next regularly scheduled Meeting of the Board will be February 23, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. C.S.T. at 1331 S. Blvd., Chipley, Florida. The Board of County Commissioners will accommodate handicapped and disabled persons who wish to attend these meetings. Contact the BOCC Administrative Office 638-6200, at least 48 hours before the meeting date to make arrangements.