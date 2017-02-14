Part 1 of a Real Florida Magazine Interview with Misty Curtis & Chris Finley

Share this: Print

Part 1 of a two-part ‘Real Florida Magazine’ interview with Misty Curtis, owner of ‘Celebration Place’, and Chris Finley, owner of ‘Skater’s Choice’, in Downtown Chipley on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

The two businesses have teamed up to offer school systems a unique opportunity for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) teaching. Produced by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

See more video clips, photos and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org and you can also listen to these interviews on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.