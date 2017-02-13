Tom Lynch ‘Watercolors Secrets Revealed’ workshop scheduled for Feb. 28 – Mar. 04 ………

Tom Lynch has been selected by American Artist magazine as one of the “top 20” teachers in the nation. His workshops are very organized classes that include lesson exercises and plenty of individual attention. He demonstrates, works with each student, and critiques daily. Each day builds upon the previous day’s lessons in a positive, fun-filled atmosphere.

Lynch brings to his class the same enthusiasm and energy as seen on his 6 national PBS series ‘Fun with Watercolor’ that has been on PBS for the last 25 years. His vast list of accomplishments, credits, and awards are listed in Who’s Who in American Art. He is a signature member of the Society of American Impressionists and numerous watercolor societies. His work is featured in all the leading art publications including the American Artist magazine, the International Artist magazine, the Wall Street Journal, ArtistMagazine, Southwest Art, and Art and Antiques.

Lynch has written eight books on watercolor techniques. Among his many prestigious exhibits was a one-man show at the American Embassy in Paris and as the featured artist for four U.S. Open Golf tournaments and numerous PGA events.