Opportunity for New Limited Pesticide License or Renewal ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

If you are a landscape professional or work for a government entity and wish to apply pesticides to landscaped beds, you must obtain a Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance or Limited Lawn and Ornamental License.

To obtain the license, you must first complete six hours of classroom instruction and pass an end of course exam. For more information or to sign up to attend the class and achieve this certification, please follow the link below!



http://walton.ifas.ufl.edu/blog/2017/02/09/limited-pesticide-training/