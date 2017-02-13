Mondays with Pete February 13, 2017 …….

Share this: Print

Good morning;

He was 20. She was 19 – too young by most standards. The meeting was happenstance – or was it? Something just “clicked.” Glances were exchanged. Though they came from different backgrounds, lifestyles and literally different sides of the track, the seeds of a relationship were planted and nurtured. The idealized understanding of love and marriage seemed right at the time. They walked hand in hand wherever they went. The never missed an opportunity to say “I love you.” Maybe he was rushing things a little, but somewhere deep inside he knew she was the one. “Will you marry me?” he asked with the timid strength of 20 year old in starry-eyed love. “No” she said tenderly. He was disappointed, but he didn’t give up.



She moved with her dad to another city. They still said “I love you” as often as possible. He came for a visit several weeks later. Walking hand in hand through a park in Pasadena, Texas, a suburb of Houston, they sat down for a few moments. He conjured up the courage once again. “Will you marry me?” There was a pause. His heart stopped. “Yes” she said tenderly. They walked hand in hand nervously back to her dad’s apartment to break the news. A couple of months later they would walk arm in arm down the aisle after saying “I DO.” A life together had begun – life that would be nothing like they had planned in their wildest dreams. They walked hand in hand and said “I love you” as often as they could.



Difficulties arose, but their love for each other grew with each new challenge. New homes and career changes were placed in their path by God – who had a master plan for them. I am sure they made the accomplishment of the His plan difficult, but God did not give up. They walked hand in hand through all of it and said “I love you” as often as they could.

After seven years a child was born – a first born son and four years later a daughter was born. The child rearing years would be full of joy and heartache. They walked hand in hand through those years saying “I love you” through tears and laughter as often as they could.



God’s adventure for them would always be exciting and challenging.



The children are grown and married now. A grandchild and six grandogs have blessed their lives. On this Valentine ’s Day, the nest is empty, but their lives are full – full of God’s love, patience, grace and mercy. They walk hand in hand after all the years of journeying together through illness, hardship, pain, laughter, joy, grace, mercy and most of all God’s loving care and guidance. They still say “I love you” as often as they can. God has done a great work in their lives and they are thankful.



Tomorrow is Valentine’s day. It arrives in our modern culture with candy, flowers, pink pajamas that may or may not cover very much skin, sweet messages of romantic and sensual love. Everyone from Starbucks coffee to jewelry stores to Victoria’s Secret get in on the day. Young lovers look into each other’s eyes with that passion and carefree look of young love. The more mature sit across from each other at a restaurant and ask, “What do you want for Valentine’s Day?” The answer is, “I really don’t need anything else but to be in your presence.” They both know it is truly an honest answer. No sweet chocolate or bangly bauble is needed. God has blessed them with one to share life’s journey no matter how easy or how hard the journey may be. And we must not forget those who have lost a loved one and how lonely this holiday may be as they remember the times shared with their husband or wife. Love, in all it’s shapes and forms, is the most beautiful of emotions and yet at the same time can be the most hurtful

in relationships.



Take time today and on Valentine’s Day to appreciate the one you love. If they have gone to be with the Lord, take time to remember the love that was shared. If you are not in a loving relationship at this point, pray that God will place in your life one that will bring love and joy to your life.



As I stood at the card counter a few days ago there were messages that ranged from sweet to vulgar, from loving to sarcastic. Here is a message for Valentine’s Day that sets the standard for love. “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices in the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.” (1Corinthians 13: 4-7) You might want to read the rest of the chapter as well. It will help put Valentine’s Day in the proper perspective.

[Dedicated this morning to my wife Kay who has walked hand in hand with me through the ups and downs of life. “I LOVE YOU.” I pray that God will allow us to walk hand in hand into eternity.]

Have a great week. Be sure to tell someone you love them this Valentine’s week.

